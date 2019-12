Tony Abbott Does Not Get A Rose

The big story right around the world this week was that photo. The image of 3 year old Aylan Kurdi washed up on the beach highlighted the plight of hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing Syria. Today, we ask: was it ok to turn away from that image? And how has it changed us? Also we’re at the tail end of The Bachelor and Rosie Waterland has noticed something about this season that’s veryyyyyyy interesting.

