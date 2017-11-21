There's Nothing Wrong With The Creamy Middle

Frances Abbott, daughter of ex-PM Tony Abbott, confirmed her engagement to Australian Olympic rower Sam Loch but the pair have only been dating two weeks. So, how quick is too quick for a proposal?

And do you paint your fingernails the same as your toenails? It’s the dilemma that Holly has some (surprisingly) hard and fast rules about.

Plus, why does everyone hate Lena Dunham? The Girls creator defended her friend Murray Miller when he was accused of sexual assault this week. So did she cast doubt over the legitimacy of women’s stories everywhere, or did she do the right thing?

