There Are Four Types Of People In The World

Yup. Only four. And you can tell which one you are by asking yourself what you do with your office coffee mug when no-one is looking. Thank you for that, happiness guru Gretchen Rubin. Also, Australia is going through the worst flu season it has ever seen, and people are dropping like flies. But is it ever okay to text your boss to tell them that you’re sick? And, is the "singles' list" the new "singles' table" at weddings? Join Mia, Jessie and brand new host Holly Wainwright to discuss all this, and to tackle a listener dilemma about what to do about an unemployed spouse...

