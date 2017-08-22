There Are Four Types Of People In The World

There Are Four Types Of People In The World
Yup. Only four. And you can tell which one you are by asking yourself what you do with your office coffee mug when no-one is looking. Thank you for that, happiness guru Gretchen Rubin. Also, Australia is going through the worst flu season it has ever seen, and people are dropping like flies. But is it ever okay to text your boss to tell them that you’re sick? And, is the "singles' list" the new "singles' table" at weddings? Join Mia, Jessie and brand new host Holly Wainwright to discuss all this, and to tackle a listener dilemma about what to do about an unemployed spouse...

Show notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

Holly recommends watching Top Of The Lake: China Girl on Foxtel

Jessie recommends Holly's new book The Mummy Bloggers - available at apple.co/mamamia

Mia also recommends The Mummy Bloggers and the fashion label Erin Lousie

