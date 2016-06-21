The Week of Eddie, Roxy and the Fake Tradie.

mamamia out loud

21 Jun 2016 · 62 minutes

The Week of Eddie, Roxy and the Fake Tradie.
Back
play Episode

Does the Eddie Maguire fallout prove Australia is at a turning point? She's a successful bosslady and entrepreneur, so why is Roxy Jacenko always the villain? How a Tinder profile started a movement that changed legislation.  We explain the #faketradie, Mia spills the inside story on why magazines dole out so many freebies, and the perfect dessert to take when you're invited for dinner.

This show is hosted by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

To ask bossy a question, email a voicemail to [email protected] OR leave a message on the podphone 02 8999 9386

Email the show [email protected]

The best place to chat about with us is on facebook

Follow us on snapchat: @realmiafreed, @Kdbmedia, @moniquebowley

And tell a friend about the show for us because you’re a gem.  

We proudly support Sister2Sister because they do amazing, life changing work for at-risk teens. Find out more here

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???