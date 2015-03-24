The Walking in parks alone edition

What we learned from Masa. The TV show making a mockery of marriage. A Weetbix mystery reveals Jamila's dirty secret, and Monique road tests 'Beezin' - the stupidest way that kids are getting high. Oh, and then there's the bit where Mia raps like Nicki Minaj. Of course.

Show notes

The incredible read about the costs and causes of Domestic Violence from Jess Hill at The Monthly

Amy Stockwell writes on Masa Vukotic.

What star sign are you now?

The Tim Tam Scandal and why we loved social media so hard.

