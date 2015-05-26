The Tampon Tax Is A Bloody Outrage. Period.

26 May 2015 · 58 minutes

The Tampon Tax Is A Bloody Outrage. Period.
We’re seeing red over the Tampon Tax.  What the heck is 'hate reading?' A note to every man who wants to send a dick pic. And the case for quitting extra-curricular activities.

 

Show notes

The Great lotto scandal we're obsessed with.

The 10 most unfaithful names in the world 

If you the rare speciman that likes to see Dic Pics, email [email protected]

This is how much you would save if the tampon tax was abolished

Sign the petition here. 

Tanya Plibersek on Marriage Equality

Uglydress.com

Mia recommends Grace and Frankie

Monique recommends the app RunPee

Dee has gone deep into The Duggars.

 

Your hosts were Mia FreedmanDee Madigan and Monique Bowley

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can contact the show via email [email protected]

Please subscribe on itunes and join our poddy family. And if you're looking for more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious MessNo Filter, or Just Between Us. 

