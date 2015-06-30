The Rainbow Facebook Dilemma

30 Jun 2015

The Rainbow Facebook Dilemma
Facebook is awash in rainbow profile pictures. How do you change back without looking like a jerk? What the heck does 'On Fleek' mean? The very interesting reason people are getting semi-colons tattooed on their wrists.  And the Belle Gibson interview that prompted some uncomfortable questions: like do we sometimes excuse bad behaviour by labelling it as mental illness? 

 

Show notes

Semicolon tattoos 

Why is hating Delta now a national pasttime?

See Inside Out - but prepare to cry

Botox in the scalp is a thing

Allens did us a favour and dumped crap lollies

 

Your hosts were Mia FreedmanSusan Carland and Monique Bowley

Susan's other podcast 'Assumptions' can be found by searching for RN Showcase in your podcast app.

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Support for this podcast came from you, because you're rad.

And also thanks to audible.com.au - get your free book by signing up at audible.com.au/mamamia

For more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious MessNo Filter, Just Between Us, and our newest podcast, I Don't Know How She Does It.  Or get on the facebook page for other podcasterly recommendations. 

If you are suffering from a mental illness please seek help. Talk to a GP or health professional or call Lifeline on 13 11 14

 

 

