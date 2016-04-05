The Politics of Changing Your Name

05 Apr 2016 · 47 minutes

The Politics of Changing Your Name
What's in a name? Plenty. We talk the politics of changing your name when you get married. It's Logies nomination week and there's a couple of names missing from the list... and what's the average time of the average lovemaking session? Not fast enough. 

Show notes:

Your hosts are Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito.

The Peggy Orenstein book, Girls and Sex, is here

Mia recommends Helen Garner's new novel, Everywhere I Look

And the documentary about the making of Matilda - Matilda And Me, on iview.

Monique recommends this episode of This American Life; The Convert

Kate De Brito recommmends Billions, on Stan. 

Contact the show via email 

[email protected]

And if you have a question for Bossy, record it in your voicememo app and email it to us.

You can tweet the show @mamamiapodcasts and find out about our other shows on the Mamamia Podcast Network page in facebook.

