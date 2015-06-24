The "Please Touch My Hair" Episode

24 Jun 2015 · 45 minutes

The "Please Touch My Hair" Episode
How much would you pay for your hair? Is women's sport boring? A confusing new baby name trend.  And the most offensive word to call another woman isn't even a swear word - it's one that is used everyday.

 

Show notes

The hair that shocked the office

Harvard study shows daughters of working mothers enjoy better careers, higher pay and more equal relationships

The genderless baby name trend

I think I'm a character from a TV show.

The Abortion Drone

Fed Government withdraws peri-natal funding

Women's sport isn't "boring". That old argument is.

Susan recommends the app that can UNSEND an email

Mia recommends Primates of Park Avenue by Wednesday Martin

Monique says watch Belle Gibson on 60 mins

 

Your hosts were Mia FreedmanSusan Carland and Monique Bowley

Susan's other podcast 'Assumptions' can be found by searching for RN Showcase in your podcast app.

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

