The One Where Mia Frees Her Nipples.

mamamia out loud

19 Jan 2016 · 50 minutes

The One Where Mia Frees Her Nipples.
Back
play Episode

Why are men's nipples not offensive in public but women's are? Mia Freedman ponders, shirtless, the Free The Nipple movement. Please welcome Michelle Bridges to the judgy-judgy mothers club where women are the (biggest) losers. If Australia is a multicultural nation why are so many faces on our TV so white? And why "find a job you love" is a lie.

Show notes:

The Michelle Bridges furore 

Free The Nipple, Explained.

Monz recommends reading Purity by Jonathan Franzen (and setting an alarm clock to read it by)

Mia recommends Sloane Crossley's book and Nora Ephron essays.

Jam recommends Stuff You Missed in History Class podcast

And these essays:

The Nation He Built: http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/01/obama-biggest-achievements-213487

The Big Sleep: http://www.theage.com.au/interactive/2016/the-big-sleep/

Your hosts are

Monique BowleyMia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi 

With thanks to Holly Wainwright 

 

 

 

Tell us something via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network 

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???