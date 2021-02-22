It's International Women's Day. Or as we call it at Mamamia, Tuesday. While we keep being told there's never been a better time in history to be a woman, some days it doesn't feel like that. When it comes to our relationship with our bodies, especially, it can feel like we still have insurmountable hills to climb. Holly, Jessie and Mia discuss what an interview with TV stars about their 'most embarrassing moments' actually reveals about a silent tax on women - one that even the most successful and 'beautiful' actors in Hollywood can't escape.

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges