The Divided Heart and a Happy Goodbye

08 Dec 2015

The Divided Heart and a Happy Goodbye
What happens when you're pulled between two things you love very much?  At some stage in your life, you might find your heart divided. Today, it’s one of ours.  

Also today, shopping for swimwear is the worst. A shop assistant reveals what goes on in the changerooms. Plus, competitive christmas card collections, the case for sleeping in seperate beds, and the podcast that will put you to sleep in five minutes.

Your hosts are Monique Bowley  Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi.

You can contact the show via facebook, search for the Mamamia Podcast Network, via twitter @mamamipodcasts or by emailing [email protected]

Jamila recommends the Stella Young TED talk

Mia recommends Trainwreck the movie

Monique recommends getting a lash lift for anyone that gets itchy mascara eyes.

 

