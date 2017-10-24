The Change Is Making Us Anxious

24 Oct 2017

The Change Is Making Us Anxious
It was World Menopause Day last week, and fittingly, no-one noticed. Because no-one notices women "of a certain age" anyway, right? Wrong.

Plus, is it ever okay to criticise your ex? Karl Stefanovic’s estranged wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn, has told a women’s magazine the Today show host is 'dead to her’.  So, do separated parents have an obligation to keep it nice for the kids, or is a bit of honesty refreshing? 

And did you know the way to tell if Prince Harry's really getting married is to keep an eye on Meghan Markle's manicure? Is it okay to make new friends of the opposite sex when you're in a relationship? And has mental health awareness gone too far? Mark Latham says so, and the strange thing is - he might actually be right...

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Holly thinks you should read Jennifer Eagen's new book Manhatten Beach

Jessie recommends reading Caroline Overington's book The Lucky One

Mia wants you to read The Break by Marian Keyes, whose No Filter will be going live next week.

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Womankind

