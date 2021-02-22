A teenager from Michigan is behind bars after shooting 11 people at his high school, killing four of his peers. But the parents of the 15 year-old have also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. How responsible are his parents for the crime?



Plus, TV presenter Grant Denyer gets an uncommon apology from a gossip magazine after it lied about him having an affair. Holly takes us into the world of fake paparazzi stories.



And, a breakdown of the Ghislaine Maxwell's feminist defense in her sex trafficking trial.

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch Power of the Dog

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Sydney Pead & Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

