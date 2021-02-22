Want more Mamamia Out Loud? Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Out Loud, five days a week.

Taylor Swift has some life hacks for you. What do they teach us about the myth of effortlessness? Does being eager become 'cooler' with age? Or, is aspiration done?

Plus, what does the future of work look like? Organisational psychologist Dr. Amantha Imber talks us through productivity, and how we should be using our time.

And, our best and worst of the week, which includes an annual snub, a new TV, and contact in a non-contact sport.

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to watch Motherland on Apple TV+

You can listen to Amantha Imber on her podcast How I Work. Pre-order Amantha's book Time Wise here

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.