The Taxi Light Dating Theory

mamamia out loud

10 hours ago · 35 minutes

The Taxi Light Dating Theory
Back
play Episode

Holly puts on her foreign correspondent hat to help us make sense of what's going on between the Australian and Chinese governments right now. 

Plus, Dominic West and the men who’s taxi light is always on: We’re told to look for a partner who's light is shining. But for some, their taxi light is always bright. Jessie tells us about the people who are always acting like they're single, even when they're in a relationship, the ones constantly wondering "Is this as good as it gets?" and "Is the grass greener somewhere else?"

And, a listener dilemma from a woman who wants her workmates to ask her out for a coffee… but they won’t. 

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Holly wants you to listen to Hillary Clinton on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert.

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

The Taxi Light Dating Theory

35 minutes  ·  10 hours ago

The Men Who Don't Know How To Have Sex

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

The Men Who Don't Know How To Have Sex

33 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Run The Dishwasher Twice

32 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Great Australian Witch Hunt

34 minutes  ·  7 days ago

You Can Spot A Favourite Child From Miles Away

39 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Introducing The Undone...

24 minutes  ·  20 Nov 2020

The Pre-Dinner Sex Rule

36 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2020

Pete Evans And The Butterfly Effect

37 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2020

The Politics Of A $30,000 Face

39 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

The Salad Rule

36 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2020

The Canberra Sex Bubble

37 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2020

BONUS: Mia & Amelia Lester Debrief On The US Election

47 minutes  ·  09 Nov 2020

The Woman The World Is Talking About Today

34 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2020

Quizzish: Does Celia Pacquola Know More Than Luke McGregor?

40 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2020

The Meltdown Of An Injured Narcissist

37 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2020

US Election: It's Going To Be A Long Week

25 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2020

Why You're Wrong About Your Personality Type

25 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2020

FOGO Is The New FOMO

37 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

There's No Good Way To Talk About An 18 Year Old's Body

33 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout