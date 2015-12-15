Stop Pretending You Don't Need Therapy

We're happy to go to a dentist for our teeth...why not see a psychologist for our mind? Would you take LSD to give you a creative edge? And spare a thought for women who don't want to see the new Star Wars...the force is strong.

 

SHOW NOTES:

Your hosts are Monique Bowley  Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi.

You can contact the show via facebook, search for the Mamamia Podcast Network, via twitter @mamamipodcasts or by emailing [email protected]

 

 

This podcast was brought to you by the Dove Self-Esteem Project. 

The project delivers self-esteem education to young people (primarily girls) aged 8-17 years through lessons in schools, workshops for youth groups, and online resources for parents. In Australia, they deliver the workshops via their valued partners Butterfly Foundation & Girl Guides Australia to make a positive impact on the lives of young people in our community by travelling to different schools within the area and conducting self esteem work-shops. Dove’s vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, Dove is on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look – helping them raise their self-esteem and realise their full potential. To find out more about the Dove Self-Esteem Project or to access Dove’s tips, tools, advice and reading materials visit www.mydove.com.au 

