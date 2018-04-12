Step Away From The Ballers

One celebrity story has eaten the Internet this week, and it's Khloe Kardashian's. She had her first baby just as it was revealed her boyfriend was cheating on her. So how can the savviest family in media spin this one? And why is no one telling Khloe to stay away from the 'ballers', as Holly calls them?

Plus, do you wash your new clothes before you wear them? Because chances are the number of people who tried on that dress that you like is A LOT higher than you think.

Oh, and Mia shows us her tattoo….

THE END BITS

Hosts: Holly WainwrightJessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

WHAT YOU SHOULD BE READING/WATCHING/DOING

Jessie is finding things to read at What Should I Read Next

Mia is loving her shoes from El Zapato

Holly is hanging out for the No Filter with Constance Hall. Subscribe here.

