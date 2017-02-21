Sometimes Even The Real News Is Fake

From an ageless Christie Brinkley posing on a magazine cover at 63 to "empower" women, to seeing Karl Stefanovic's new girlfriend papped in the media, there's a lot of things to call out this week. Should suicide be more widely reported in the media? We examine the ethics involved, compared to the need for awareness. Mia recaps the week in Trump, and we found a Kick Arse Woman Doing Kick Arse Things of Kick Arsery that will make your jaw drop.

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

