Sometimes A Sandwich Is Just A Sandwich

mamamia out loud

10 Oct 2017 · 49 minutes

Sometimes A Sandwich Is Just A Sandwich
Back
play Episode

Is making a sandwich a crime against feminism? It is according to the women of a popular Facebook mother's group who took aim at one of their own after she dared to ask if anyone had any interesting ideas for sandwiches she could make her husband.

Plus, What’s going on with Harvey Weinstein? At the start of the week the New York Times published an expose about his history of sexually assaulting young women in the industry. So why did it take this so long for this to come out?

And are house guests problematic? Of course they are...

Show Notes

Your host is Rachel Corbett with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Holly Wainwright will be back next week.

Jessie recommends going on holiday and reading Jane Harper's new book Force of Nature and listening to Esther Perel's interview with Mia (and her podcast 'Where should we begin?'

Mia wants you to watch the Amy Winehouse documentary and the Whitney Houeston Documentary on Netflix

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Berlei Womankind

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???