Some people never masturbate. True story.

mamamia out loud

10 Feb 2015 · 41 minutes

Some people never masturbate. True story.
Back
play Episode

As this weekend's release of the steamiest movie of the year looms, not everyone is rushing out to buy a ticket.  With calls to boycott the movie for 
"glorifying" violence against women, we ask; why is there such a real-life response to this fictional story?

The "debasement" continues when Monique is cornered into admitting something verrrrry private.

Mega songstress superstar Sia has a social phobia that sees her don wigs for events, cover her face on TV, and wear a paper bag over her head for magazine covershoots. Her approach has raised some interested questions in the age of celebrity: could anxiety ever be used as a marketing tool?

And is it possible to like Jacqui Lambie?

Show notes

Rosie Waterland expected the movie to be a cheesy laugh.  Instead, she walked out on the verge of tears.

Lisa Wilkinson ripped it a new one, giving it one star. And that's was just for the choc-top she consoled herself with. 

Here's 10 deeply disturbing things about Fifty Shades of Grey

Monique is still blushing. Please send messages of support or disbelief to the show facebook page or twitter @moniquebowley 

Steve Knopper from Rolling Stone wrote this great longform profile about Sia and her social phobia,  published in the New York Times Magazine.

The full Jacqui Lambie interview from ABC's Hack is here. (The reporter was Jo Lauder, it's really interesting listening, and an excellent podcast).

Read more about Mia's TV obsession, Scandal.

Not into artsy art? Neither is Jam, but then she saw the Chuck Close exhibition and was blown away. 

Monique is channeling her mind with the Headspace app

And you can email us

[email protected]

And like the show's facebook page.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???