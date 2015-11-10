Shopping, Masturbating and Candle Making

10 Nov 2015 · 47 minutes

Shopping, Masturbating and Candle Making
Well, they're all hobbies, right? Mia Freedman, Jamila Rizvi and Monique Bowley compare leisure activities and ask: has the internet eaten them all? And shared hobbies with your partner are great but what if you don't want to do their boring things?

Would you ban phones at your wedding? A photographer is calling on guests to unplug, but turns out there's a big upside to nuptial screen time. And why university students are desperate to get their hands on baby formula.

Show notes:

Your host is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jamila Rizvi.

You can contact the show via facebook, search for the Mamamia Podcast Network, via twitter @mamamipodcasts or by emailing [email protected]

Monique recommends the facebook fashion critic, fashioncritical

Jamila recommends The Ugly Christmas Rashie

Mia recommends Spotify playlists: Acoustic afternoon, acoustic covers

and the Alec Baldwin podcast Here's The Thing with Amy Schumer

and if you haven't heard Mia's interview with Magda Szubanki, get on that HERE.

 

This podcast was sponsored by Zip. 

Experience the Zip Effect. Drink more water. Feel more woohoo.

Increase your water intake with Zip HydroTap and improve your happiness, health, and wellbeing, inside and out.

Zip HydroTap provide water any way you like it. Pure tasting, instant boiling, chilled or sparkling, filtered and crystal clear- at the touch of a button. To learn more, visit www.zipwater.com

The Zip Effect. It’s water. Refreshed.

 

