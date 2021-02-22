Have you ever felt that by the time you finish explaining what or how to do a task, you could have just done it yourself? Does it ever feel like that's happening on purpose? Today an overly detailed shopping list has sent Holly over the edge as she, Mia and Jessie learn there's a name for that and it's called Performed Incompetence.





