mamamia out loud

27 Jun 2017 · 59 minutes

Serena Williams, Female Tradies and Other Kick-Arse Women.
Does anyone want to see Serena Williams Vs John McEnroe on centre court? We'd pay to see that. After the former tennis tantrum-thrower said Williams would get beaten by men, we ask; is it even fair to compare women and men's sport? Ed Sheeran put his girlfriend to the test and we’re not sure how to feel. Female Tradies have been slammed by people saying their service is sexist, and we have the perfect response. And is putting rich CEO's in "homeless" situations poverty porn? Plus, if you missed the Census, good news about those pesky census fines, and this tax time, claim what's rightfully yours, including a new handbag. (And if you're a footballer, rest easy, your on-field altercations are all tax-deductible). Plus - we are living in the age of anxiety. What the hell is going on? And what can you do if someone you love is in crisis?

Your host is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens and 

Your producer is Monique Bowley

Jessie recommends getting your iron tested at the Chemist

Monique recommends Jockey Parisienne Boyleg undies

Mia recommends the app TunnelBear

