Mamamia's sex podcast Sealed Section is back, and this time, it's all about you! Host and sexologist Chantelle Otten has spent her entire career helping people find their pleasure and have great sex, which is why she's answering your questions on Sealed Section. Nothing is off-limits, from cheating to kinks, to spicing things up in the bedroom and post-partum sex; Chantelle is here to answer real questions, from real women.

You can follow it here: https://omny.fm/shows/sealed-section/playlists/podcast

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.