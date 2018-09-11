Scrambled Jade Eggs And Serena

Everyone is wondering what happened to Serena Williams over the weekend.
The 36-year-old was in the grand final of the US open when she received a warning for allegedly taking instructions from her coach. What happened next has been described as a tantrum, an outburst, even a moment of hysteria. But was Serena right or wrong?
Plus, Gwyneth Paltrow is in trouble for telling women to stick jade eggs in their hoo-ha, and wedding dresses now have pockets. What a time to be alive.
The End Bits
Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
Buy tickets for our live shows here.
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.
Email the show at [email protected]
Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.
Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.