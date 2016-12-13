Sam's Undies, Mel's Movies, and Presents for Men

13 Dec 2016 · 42 minutes

Sam's Undies, Mel's Movies, and Presents for Men
When Sam Armytage’s undies became the target of the paparazzi, the response from the public was swift and fierce. The curious case of Mel Gibson’s comeback; would you support a movie that’s directed by a man with a dodgy history? What do you get men for Christmas? A little help for if you’re stuck in man-gift limbo. And why women need a pack to sunscreen each other's backs this summer.

Show Notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright.

Holly hosts the hilarious podcast for parents: This Glorious Mess.

Thanks to author, writer, columnist and advice-giverer Jacqui Lunn for single-handedly raising the profile of Atlases this Christmas.

Monz recommends having a squiz at #clothesmyhusbandhates on Instagram

Holly recommends voting for Leigh Sales and Lisa Wilkinson for the Logies

Mia recommends this Teen Vogue article on how Trump is Gaslighting America

Jessie Stephens is away in Bali and will be back in 2017

Want to chat? Leave us a message on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email us: [email protected]

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place. 

Could you tell a friend about the show? Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself, if that's not too forward. It's the fanciest and cheapest way to say "You're awesome and here's something you should get into."

