Repeal The 8th

Today, on the other side of the world, there’s a referendum going on. Ireland is voting on whether to legalise abortion for the first time. But did you know abortion is still not legal in New South Wales?

Plus, apparently you are supposed to have saved the equivalent of twice your annual salary before you are 35? Oh, and you are meant to pay your ex a break-up fee when you dump them...Yep, we need to talk money...





