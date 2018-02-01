Red Is For Boys, White Is For Girls

Outlouders, did you know that when it comes to modern dating you aren’t supposed to give someone your surname until things get serious? Yeah, we didn’t know that either…#uncool.

Also, if you’ve been sitting at home wondering why your boss only gives you white wine for Christmas but gives your male colleague red, we’ve got the answer.

And, on a more serious note, there’s a mental health crisis happening in rural Australia that no one is talking about. So what can we do?

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

Visit Beyond Blue here.

Mia thinks you should be watching Marley and Me, buying Bento style school lunchboxes and listening to her Spotify Playlist: Mamamia Gen X Party

Jessie wants you to listen to her MAFS Chat recap and read A Little Life.

Holly wants you to go and see Disappointments

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Podcast Network

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively. Massively.