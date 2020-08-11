Search

Why You're Consumed With Envy Right Now

Why You're Consumed With Envy Right Now
Nail polish, sashimi, yoga poses at dawn, and some other dull details are sprinkled through the latest book about Harry and Meghan, ‘Finding Freedom’. Is it possible that the royal couple have cooperated with the writers of the biography? We discuss.

Also, Courtney Herron was 25 when she was bashed to death in a Melbourne park in May last year. This week, her killer Henry Hammond was found not guilty, and what played out in court was hauntingly familiar. 

Plus, why we’re all overwhelmed with envy right now.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Lize Ratliff

