William and Harry have released furious statements about one of the most famous television interviews of all time. It's after an independent enquiry released its findings from an investigation into the conduct of the BBC after an iconic interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Why is Prince William now calling for the interview to never be aired again?

Plus, how did Demi Lovato become embroiled in a Frozen Yoghurt controversy?

And, our Best and Worst of the week, including Holly struggling with high school decisions, and Mia's Pfizer excitement.

