Politics and Pantry Moths

mamamia out loud

22 Mar 2016 · 67 minutes

Politics and Pantry Moths
A bumper easter episode for you to scoff like a hot cross bun. 

Another celebrity chef has pissed off mums. Get back to the kitchen, blokes. The baby names we want to make a comeback. American's are freaked out over Australian tampons and Jamila Rizvi explains the week in politics.  How do you feel when men tell you to "just smile"? Even Hillary Clinton can't escape men wanting her to look pretty. And a non-religious listener has been invited to stay at someone's holiday house.. where church is on the itinerary. 

Plus, what to read, watch, play and eat over the break. 

Show notes

Your hosts are Monique Bowley, Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Mia recommends Starting From Now. The winner of the audience award at the 2016 Mardi Gras Film Festival, it's the first Australian produced lesbian series to air on Australian television, with seasons 4 and 5 currently screening as TV half hours on SBS 2  http://www.startingfromnowtv.com

KDB is following KimKardashian on Snapchat.

The 3 ingredient fudge recipe is here

Enter the cereal competition at uncletobys.com.au/bigcereallove

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emailing [email protected]

And if you have a question for ask bossy, record a voice memo in your phone and email it to us: [email protected]

This show was produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Women's Network.

 

