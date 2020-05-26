The Worst Photo Op In History

You’ve probably seen those black boxes popping up on Instagram. Jessie explains how this form of social media activism came about and why it’s hitting a sensitive nerve with so many people.

Also, Trump would do ANYTHING for a good photo op. So, what was behind that picture of him at St. John’s church in Washington DC? And we’re five months out for the election. Does all this chaos signal the demise of Trump? We discuss.

Plus, a listener dilemma from a mum whose 16 year old daughter is being bullied by her manager. Should she get involved?

LINKS

Funds recommended by Amanda Fotheringham:

The Minnesota Freedom Fund…https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate

The George Floyd Memorial Fund...https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Reclaim the Block Fund...https://secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy0MKXTIcQ2…

The Black Visions Collective...https://secure.everyaction.com/4omQDAR0oUiUagTu0EG-Ig2

The Louisville Community Bail Fund...https://actionnetwork.org/f…/louisville-community-bail-fund/

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund…https://org2.salsalabs.com/…/p/sal…/donation/common/public/…

The Justice for Floyd petition.... https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd

RECCOS

Holly: Hi Fidelity on ABC’s iview… https://iview.abc.net.au/show/high-fidelity

And,

Influential women of colour to follow:

Elaine Walteroth on instagram… https://www.instagram.com/elainewelteroth/?hl=en

Ava Duvernay… https://www.instagram.com/ava/

Rachel Cardle… https://www.instagram.com/rachel.cargle/

Yassmin Abdel-Magied… https://www.instagram.com/yassmin_a/

Rachael Sarra… https://www.instagram.com/sar.ra__/

Layla Thee Ancestress… https://www.instagram.com/laylafsaad/

Rachel Ricketts… https://www.instagram.com/iamrachelricketts/

Fallon Gregory… https://www.instagram.com/fallon.gregory/

