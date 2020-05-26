Search

The Worst Photo Op In History

mamamia out loud

10 hours ago · 35 minutes

The Worst Photo Op In History
Back
play Episode

You’ve probably seen those black boxes popping up on Instagram. Jessie explains how this form of social media activism came about and why it’s hitting a sensitive nerve with so many people.

Also, Trump would do ANYTHING for a good photo op. So, what was behind that picture of him at St. John’s church in Washington DC? And we’re five months out for the election. Does all this chaos signal the demise of Trump? We discuss.

Plus, a listener dilemma from a mum whose 16 year old daughter is being bullied by her manager. Should she get involved?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by BWS https://bws.com.au/

LINKS

Funds recommended by Amanda Fotheringham:

The Minnesota Freedom Fund…https://minnesotafreedomfund.org/donate

The George Floyd Memorial Fund...https://www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

Reclaim the Block Fund...https://secure.everyaction.com/zae4prEeKESHBy0MKXTIcQ2…

The Black Visions Collective...https://secure.everyaction.com/4omQDAR0oUiUagTu0EG-Ig2

The Louisville Community Bail Fund...https://actionnetwork.org/f…/louisville-community-bail-fund/

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund…https://org2.salsalabs.com/…/p/sal…/donation/common/public/…

The Justice for Floyd petition.... https://www.change.org/p/mayor-jacob-frey-justice-for-george-floyd

RECCOS

Holly: Hi Fidelity on ABC’s iview… https://iview.abc.net.au/show/high-fidelity

And, 

Influential women of colour to follow:

Elaine Walteroth on instagram… https://www.instagram.com/elainewelteroth/?hl=en

Ava Duvernay… https://www.instagram.com/ava/

Rachel Cardle… https://www.instagram.com/rachel.cargle/

Yassmin Abdel-Magied… https://www.instagram.com/yassmin_a/

Rachael Sarra… https://www.instagram.com/sar.ra__/

Layla Thee Ancestress… https://www.instagram.com/laylafsaad/

Rachel Ricketts… https://www.instagram.com/iamrachelricketts/

Fallon Gregory… https://www.instagram.com/fallon.gregory/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Worst Photo Op In History

35 minutes  ·  10 hours ago

US Protests And The Voices That Matter

39 minutes  ·  2 days ago

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

40 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Everything We Ever Did Wrong

38 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

43 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

We Have Podcast Gossip

40 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

When You're An Andy Living With A Hamish

41 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Sex Regrets, We Have A Few

47 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

43 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

The Bosses Who Want You To Work From Home Forever

47 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

43 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

BONUS: What Do Daughters (Really) Think Of their Mums?

24 minutes  ·  09 May 2020

It's Not About Adele

47 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

46 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

Joe Biden Says He Didn’t Do It

43 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

42 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

44 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

45 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

38 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Every Relationship Has A Sexual Tipping Point

43 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout