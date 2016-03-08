Phones are not for phone calls.

mamamia out loud

08 Mar 2016 · 50 minutes

Phones are not for phone calls.
Back
play Episode

Everyone's glued to them but no one uses them to talk anymore. Good or bad? 

Also today, behind the scenes of Q and A - and how Mia made a new unlikely friend. Dead people on facebook: should there be rules around what you can and can't see? And Bossy solves a friend dilemma: can you dump a very old friend because they've started to bring you down? 

Show notes:

KDB recommends Vikings - it's on Netflix, with season 4 on SBS.

Mia recommends watching 7:30 on iview. 

Monique recommends the RN podcast, Rear Vision, for an excellent guide to who Bernie Sanders is and why he's so popular ahead of the US election.

Question for Bossy? record it in the voice memo app on your phone and email it to [email protected]

Win a $1000 and a year's supply of Cereal by entering the Uncle Toby's competition at  www.uncletobys.com.au/bigcereallove

This show is hosted and produced by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

The facebook page is here

Tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

Email [email protected]

This show is part of the Mamamia Women's Network.

Does anyone read down this far? Hello, there. You're a very thorough person. 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???