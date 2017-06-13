Pass the Pina Colada

mamamia out loud

13 Jun 2017 · 67 minutes

Pass the Pina Colada
Back
play Episode

What are women talking about this week? Us. Mia Freedman addresses her podcast interview with Roxane Gay. Meanwhile, controversy abounds over charity beanies and Gwyneth Paltrow is running a $1500-a-ticket wellness seminar where we can drink bone broth and talk about our churning guts. Melania Trump has moved into the White House, where she's about to find out that the reno restrictions are tougher than The Block. We have a fascinating listener question from a woman who, when she sold something on Gumtree, accidentally made a new friend, but she isn't sure she really wanted to. Jessie Stephens has an airport purchase that you'll actually want, and grab your shower pouffe and take a deep breath, Monz has the essential Spotify playlist for crappy times. 

Show notes

Your host is Monique Bowley with Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

EP of podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright

Jessie recommends Aiport Lounge tickets for the best money you'll ever spend on a layover

Holly recommends Orange Is The New Black on Netflix

Monz recommends Spotify's 'Songs to Sing in the Shower' playlist

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud 

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.

Thanks for your support.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???