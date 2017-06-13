Pass the Pina Colada

What are women talking about this week? Us. Mia Freedman addresses her podcast interview with Roxane Gay. Meanwhile, controversy abounds over charity beanies and Gwyneth Paltrow is running a $1500-a-ticket wellness seminar where we can drink bone broth and talk about our churning guts. Melania Trump has moved into the White House, where she's about to find out that the reno restrictions are tougher than The Block. We have a fascinating listener question from a woman who, when she sold something on Gumtree, accidentally made a new friend, but she isn't sure she really wanted to. Jessie Stephens has an airport purchase that you'll actually want, and grab your shower pouffe and take a deep breath, Monz has the essential Spotify playlist for crappy times.

Show notes

Your host is Monique Bowley with Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

EP of podcasts at Mamamia is Monique Bowley

Head of Entertainment is Holly Wainwright

Jessie recommends Aiport Lounge tickets for the best money you'll ever spend on a layover

Holly recommends Orange Is The New Black on Netflix

Monz recommends Spotify's 'Songs to Sing in the Shower' playlist

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.



Thanks for your support.