Our friendships have faced increased pressure and strains over the last two years in a way they never have before. The pandemic revealed differences within our friendship groups when it came to our personal views on everything from lockdowns to politics to toilet paper hoarding to vaccines. Whilst we may have relied on each other heavily in those early days, for many of us the pandemic took its toll on our friendships. How do we fix them, or know when its time to lean in, or step back?

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Emma Gillespie

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges