Out of Office.

mamamia out loud

04 Aug 2015 · 42 minutes

Out of Office.
Back
play Episode

 

Today we're sharing with you some of the highlights of the last seven months, as well as some of the bits that never quite made it to air.

If you're new to this podcast, welcome. It's a weekly look at what's making news, and some of the bigger issues we're talking about.

Today: should we feel bad for critiquing women on the red carpet? The baby name trend we desperately need to save. And if we're in one of the fattest developed nations in the world, why do a lot of people hate healthy-food-advocate Pete Evans?

Plus, when SIRI goes AWOL.

This podcast features Mia FreedmanSusan Carland,  Monique Bowley, Jamila Rizvi and Siri.

Get more info on everything we talk about, and behind the scenes stuff, by liking the facebook page or following us on twitter.

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Support for this podcast came from you, because you're rad.

For more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious MessNo Filter, Just Between Us, and our newest podcast, I Don't Know How She Does It.  Or get on the facebook page for other podcasterly recommendations. 

 

 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???