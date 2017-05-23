Open Marriages, Instagram Sins and The Hell of Workplace Gift Giving

In 2017, is monogamy overrated? Open Marriages are on the rise, but can it work or is it too much effort? Is Cassie Sainsbury the new Schapelle Corby? And what does her being a sex worker have to do with anything? “Imposter syndrome” is the new buzzword for career women, but is it the new humblebrag? A theory that everyone is making the same Instagram moves but no one wants to admit it. Should cafe’s and restaurants have “soft rooms” for people who just want to be comfortable and have a conversation? And the politics of gift giving at work: how much? How often? And can you just say 'How about no'?

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Jessie recommends 7 Types of Ambiguity on iview

Monz recommends The Barefoot Investor

Mia recommends The Well

And the Tell Me It's Going To Be OK facebook page

