Only Mothers Are Allowed To Be Tired

A listener wants to know why her best friend is now suddenly acting superior after having a baby. It's 'mother martyr' syndrome and it's everywhere. Remember Hygge? That's over. The new hot lifestyle trend is Lagom. Would you let your partner dine alone with a member of the opposite sex? Mike Pence, the Vice President of the United States, has outlined his rules for marriage, and they are fascinating. A white woman was turned away from a multicultural playgroup and it’s exactly the kind of bad press that mums groups DON’T NEED. And saying 'No' is one of the hardest things to do: we have a trick that means you can do it without feeling like a jerk. Plus, S-Town, the book you should add to your pile, and Jessie has just discovered Pinterest....17 years after it started.

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Mia recommends Ariel Levy's book

Jessie is all about Pinterest

Monz recommends the podcast S-Town

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud

The podcast phone is 02 8999 9386

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

Sign up for Mia's newsletter, and Monz's newsletter here

Tell a friend about the show. Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself. Don't look at their pics, you might see something weird, just go straight to the App Store, download the Mamamia Podcast app, or push straight onto the Podcast App on their iPhone and subscribe them to this show. Much thanks. Many hugs.