The Viral Newborn Rant

mamamia out loud

31 Oct 2019 · 39 minutes

The Viral Newborn Rant
Back
play Episode

In a filmed interview at the Obama Foundation Summit, Barack Obama challenged “call-out culture” telling the audience that criticising something on Twitter isn’t activism. But is calling stuff out sometimes necessary in order to stimulate change?

Plus, the NSW government plans to make maths compulsory for years 11 and 12. Is maths really something all of us need to do? And is there a gap in our learning that maths might perfectly fill?

And a viral post on Instagram suggested some new rules for visiting a newborn. It turns out, we’ve all been making a lot of mistakes…

This episode of Mamamia Out loud  is brought to you by Amazon Prime Video

RECCOS

Jessie- Between Ourselves With Marian Keyes podcast

Mia- @buyfromthebush insta follow

Holly- That’s Incredible podcast

MMOL TOUR DATES

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Sydney Overflow Show - Giant Dwarf Theatre Saturday 16th November 

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???