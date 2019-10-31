The Viral Newborn Rant

In a filmed interview at the Obama Foundation Summit, Barack Obama challenged “call-out culture” telling the audience that criticising something on Twitter isn’t activism. But is calling stuff out sometimes necessary in order to stimulate change?

Plus, the NSW government plans to make maths compulsory for years 11 and 12. Is maths really something all of us need to do? And is there a gap in our learning that maths might perfectly fill?

And a viral post on Instagram suggested some new rules for visiting a newborn. It turns out, we’ve all been making a lot of mistakes…

This episode of Mamamia Out loud is brought to you by Amazon Prime Video

RECCOS

Jessie- Between Ourselves With Marian Keyes podcast

Mia- @buyfromthebush insta follow

Holly- That’s Incredible podcast

MMOL TOUR DATES

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Sydney Overflow Show - Giant Dwarf Theatre Saturday 16th November

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.