Subscribe to MPlus for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

It's been a horror weekend in Queensland and northern NSW. Thousands have been displaced as the death toll climbs. When the news is relentlessly bad, some of it affecting us directly, some of it not, how are we supposed to be in the world?

Plus, an argument about explicitly admitting you want to cheat on your husband - Ali Wong style.

And… why the influencers are not ok.

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Better Things on Binge

The End Bits:

Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.