Have we been Death Shaming people who die from COVID-19? What about those who refused to be vaccinated? Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss whether it's helpful to know the health and vaccination status of those who have passed away in this global pandemic, or whether it's furthering the divide between sick and healthy people.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.