Molly, Maternity Leave and The Trouble With ANZAC Day

mamamia out loud

25 Apr 2017 · 54 minutes

Molly, Maternity Leave and The Trouble With ANZAC Day
There are a few things that remain sacred in the Australian landscape. ANZAC day is one of them. So when commentator Yassmin Abdel-Magid suggested that Australians should instead spare a thought for those on Manus Island and in Syria, it went down like a lead balloon. But isn't this the freedom of speech that our ANZAC soldiers fought for? What’s the right amount of Maternity leave to take? Anne-Marie Slaughter, former advisor to Hillary Clinton, says 12 months of maternity leave is too long and it will damage your career. Plus, the Logies moment that divided option: we need to talk about Molly.

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Holly recommends watching No Offence on iTunes

Jessie is all about investing in a new mattress

Monz recommends baking the best ANZAC biscuits known to mankind.

