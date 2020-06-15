Search

The Celebrity Couple Who Tricked Donald Trump

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 41 minutes

The Celebrity Couple Who Tricked Donald Trump
Wouldn’t it be nice to permanently live in trackies and activewear? Apparently, the pandemic is changing fashion and beauty trends. But how? Mia explains.

Also, the host of The Spill Kee Reece tells us all about her celebrity theory: Could Kim Kardashian and Kanye West be the most effective social change-making celebrities of all?

Plus, it’s episode 500 of Mamamia Out Loud! We’re the longest running all-women podcast in Australia and we want to celebrate. So, Lem and Jessie came up with a very important quiz to determine: Which Mamamia Out Loud host are you?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by BWS https://bws.com.au/

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

