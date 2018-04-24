Women To The Front

24 Apr 2018 · 33 minutes

Women To The Front
Hundreds of women will be marching out in front today at ANZAC Day celebrations across the country, and we think it is bloody fantastic.

Has pre-wedding prep gone too far? Blogger and Influencer Nicole Warne, aka Garry Pepper Girl, spent around $10K on just getting herself ready for the big day. So is that the norm?

And what the heck is microaggression? We need it explained.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mia: Girls Trip on iTunes or Love, Simon at the movies. 

Jessie: Still Point Turning at the Sydney Theatre Company

Holly: The Vanity Fair Diaries by Tina Brown

