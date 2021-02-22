Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine via their GoFundMe, including $3m of their own money. Is this what war looks like in 2022?
Plus, are you a giver, taker, or matcher? Adam Grant has given us three new buzzwords to describe the fundamental styles of social interaction found in every culture around the world.
And, how your pubes can save the planet. Yes, you read that right.
