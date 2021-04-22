Welcome to our first ever Daily Drop! Every Tuesday and Thursday we’ll be dropping extra Mamamia Out Loud content, exclusive to our MPlus members. From listener dilemmas to unpopular opinions or the segments too risky for regular programming, nothing is off limits when it comes to the Daily Drop. To kick it off, Holly is interviewing Jessie, Mia and a very special guest, and asking the questions you want answered. What’s it like living and working with your partner? What about when your partner is the boss's son? Does it ever get a little too... much?

Produced by Emma Gillespie and Leah Porges

Special thanks to Luca Lavigne