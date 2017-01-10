Meryl Streep for President

It's Hollywood awards season and Meryl Streep has played the Trump card in her acceptance speech. Can she be our President instead? Because the Devil doesn't wear Prada, he wears a fake tan. Planning on quitting your job in January? Join the queue of everyone else with a holiday hangover. We've got the straight HR advice no one is nice enough to tell you. And can you treat dating like a KPI? Plus, your words, pledged for 2017.

Recommendations will drop this FRIDAY.

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens.

Thanks to Nicolle Stuart.



This show was sponsored by Telstra Pre-Paid Mobile Broadband. Connect the whole family to Australia’s largest mobile network this summer with a Telstra Pre-Paid 4GX Wi-Fi Plus portable hotspot.

Want to chat? Leave us a message on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

For Questions, comments, and general chitty chat: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud

Email us: [email protected]

To find any books mentioned in Mamamia podcasts go to apple.co/mamamia where you'll find all of our shows and books by our guests in one place.

Sign up for our newsletters here

Could you tell a friend about the show? Actually, just take their phone off them and subscribe them yourself, if that's not too forward. It's the fanciest and cheapest way to say "You're awesome and here's something you should get into.