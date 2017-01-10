Meryl Streep for President

mamamia out loud

10 Jan 2017 · 50 minutes

Meryl Streep for President
It's Hollywood awards season and Meryl Streep has played the Trump card in her acceptance speech. Can she be our President instead? Because the Devil doesn't wear Prada, he wears a fake tan. Planning on quitting your job in January? Join the queue of everyone else with a holiday hangover. We've got the straight HR advice no one is nice enough to tell you. And can you treat dating like a KPI? Plus, your words, pledged for 2017. 

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens.

Thanks to Nicolle Stuart.

This show was sponsored by Telstra Pre-Paid Mobile Broadband. Connect the whole family to Australia’s largest mobile network this summer with a Telstra Pre-Paid 4GX Wi-Fi Plus portable hotspot.

