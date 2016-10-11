Men in locker rooms and women who drink.

11 Oct 2016 · 57 minutes

After Donald Trump dismissed sexist comments as 'locker room' banter, we asked some male athletes what they actually talk about in locker rooms. How could a joyous pregnancy announcement possible spark a backlash? And do you drink to celebrate, commiserate, for stress reasons, because you're happy, because the kids have gone to bed, or because they haven't yet? Problem drinking has a new face; women. But are our support services keeping up? And all hail Turia Pitt. She's a miracle. 

Show Notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate de Brito.
Thanks to Brad Newley from the Sydney Kings and Sam Carter from the ACT Brumbies.

The Australian Story "The Big Dry" is on iview.

If you're struggling with problem drinking:

Lifeline Australia provides 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services.
Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism
Hello Sunday Morningis an online movement towards a better drinking culture.

Mia recommends Liane Moriarty's book The Last Anniversary, published by Pan Macmillan

And Ann Patchett's novel, Commonwealth, published by Harper Collins

Kate De Brito recommends watching Poldark on the ABC 

And Monique laughed out loud in her bed at this glorious video of the debate. by Lucky TV

Leave correspondence on the pod phone: 02 8999 9386

Questions, comments, and love: facebook.com/mamamiaoutloud 

Twitter: @mamamiapodcasts

Email [email protected]

