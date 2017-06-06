Men Don't Light Scented Candles

If you light your scented candles with a regulation 'man match', you're doing it all wrong...a company has invented a female only lighter, and Mia needs one right now. In the wake of the terror attacks in London, Sydney, and Paris, we're all asking ourselves: are we suffering from terror fatigue? And the outrageous image of Kathy Griffin holding Donald Trump's severed head has been littered across our news feeds all week long, but did the US comedian really cross a line?

Show notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Your producer is Elissa Ratliff

Jessie recommends The Keepers on Netflix

Holly recommends Master of None on Netflix

Mia recommends Active Truth active wear

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively.

This podcast was brought to you by Barbie, because you can be anything